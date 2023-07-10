Home / India News / Repolling begins in 19 districts of WB where elections were declared void

Repolling begins in 19 districts of WB where elections were declared void

The repolling will be held till 5 pm amid tight security with four central forces personnel deployed in each of those booths, besides state police, officials said

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 10:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Repolling began at 7 am on Monday in 696 booths across 19 districts of West Bengal where voting for the panchayat elections was declared void amid allegations of tampering with ballot boxes and the violence that left 15 people dead, officials said.

The repolling will be held till 5 pm amid tight security with four central forces personnel deployed in each of those booths, besides state police, they said.

Among the districts where repolling was being held, violence-hit Murshidabad has the highest number of booths at 175, followed by Malda with 109, they added.

Repolling was also being held at 89 booths in Nadia, followed by Cooch Behar (53), North 24 Parganas (46), Uttar Dinajpur (42), South 24 Parganas (36), Purba Medinipur (31) and Hooghly (29), officials said.

No repolling was ordered in Darjeeling, Jhargram and Kalimpong districts, they said.

The decision for repolling in these 696 booths was announced by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Sunday evening after reviewing reports of violence and tampering with ballot boxes and ballot papers, they said.

Polling was held on Saturday in over 61,000 booths for the three-tier panchayat elections. In several places, ballot boxes were looted, set on fire and thrown in ponds, leading to violence.

A total 5.67 crore people living in the state's rural areas were eligible to decide the fate of 2.06 lakh candidates in 73,887 seats of the panchayat system.

Also Read

Karnataka elections 2023: Here's what postal ballots mean on results day

Clash breaks out between 2 groups in West Bengal, 1 killed, 4 injured

WB polls: Polling booth vandalised, ballot papers set on fire in Coochbehar

Bengal Guv supervises situation in Cooch Behar after fresh clashes reported

West Bengal: Death toll in panchayat election violence rises to 15

Delhi CM calls meet to discuss waterlogging, rising water level in Yamuna

LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal calls meeting in wake of incessant rainfall in Delhi

Daily flights from Chennai to Sri Lanka's Jaffna from July 16: Scindia

15 building collapse incidents reported in Delhi amid record rainfall

With Chandrayaan-3, India to be 4th nation to land spacecraft on moon

Topics :West BengalWB Panchayat PollsElection

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story