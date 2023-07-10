LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal calls meeting in wake of incessant rainfall in Delhi

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe
Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has announced that the frequency of flights between Chennai and Sri Lanka's Jaffna will be increased from four times a week to daily services from July 16.
First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 9:01 AM IST