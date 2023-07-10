Home / India News / LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal calls meeting in wake of incessant rainfall in Delhi
LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal calls meeting in wake of incessant rainfall in Delhi

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 9:05 AM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls a meeting at the Secretariat this afternoon, in the wake of the situation in the city due to incessant heavy rainfall. Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi and concerned officers will attend the meeting. The rise in the level of river Yamuna will also be discussed in the meeting.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has announced that the frequency of flights between Chennai and Sri Lanka's Jaffna will be increased from four times a week to daily services from July 16.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAtishiSaurabh BharadwajDelhiRainfallheavy rainsJyotiraditya Scindiasri lankaChennaiBuilding CollapseDeath tollIndian monsoon

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 9:01 AM IST

