Republic Day 2024 Parade: Check what makes this year's parade special

India is gearing up to celebrate its 75th Independence Day tomorrow, January 26, 2024. All eyes will be on Kartavya Path, where India will demonstrate its power to the world.

The focal point for the day will be the parades, which will take place on Kartavya Path from 10:30 am in front of approximately 77,000 people. The route will follow from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path.

This year's Republic Day theme will emphasise India's democratic qualities and the theme for this year is 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka'.

India's Republic Day 2024 is going to be special for several reasons. The presence of French President Emmanuel Macron is one of them. Emanual Macron is scheduled to land at Jaipur airport today, January 25, 2024. In Jaipur, the French President will visit prominent places, including Amber Fort, Jantar Mantar, and Hawa Mahal. He will also hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





French President Emmanuel Macron will join Republic Day celebrations tomorrow, and he will be the sixth French leader to join this prestigious event.

What is special about the Republic Day Parade 2024? Here are some points of Republic Day 2024 that make it special: French Bastille Day parade also part of the R-Day parade Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav, an air traffic controller in the Indian Air Force participated in this year's Republic Day parade. She also marched in the Bastille Day parade in Paris, where PM Modi was the chief guest.

French contingent to join R-Day parade

A 95-member French contingent, a 33-member band contingent, two Rafale fighters and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft from France will participate. As per the PTI report, six Indian individuals will be part of the French military team that will march with the Indian contingent at the Republic Day parade.

All-Women Tri-Service Group to participate in R-Day parade





For the first time, an all-women tri-services group will participate in the Republic Day Parade. The group comprises women troops from the Army's military police personnel from the other two services.

Artificial Intelligence in the Parade

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will feature a tableau emphasising AI's role in diverse sectors in the Republic Day 2024 parade. It will illustrate AI in action, and will also show a scene where a teacher could be seen using a VR headset to educate children. AI's role in logistics and cattle management is also highlighted in the tableau.

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3

This Republic Day 2024 will also feature the Indian Space Research Organisation's tableau showing the achievement of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The tableau will feature the launching and landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the moon.

Saree Extravaganza is also panned for R-Day Parade

This year, the Culture Ministry will also exhibit sarees from various Indian states and union territories in the 'Anant Sutra' exhibition.





Anant Sutra-The Endless Thread textile installation will be positioned behind the seated spectators. The installation will exhibit around 1900 sarees and drapes from all corners of India. Each saree will also have a QR code attached, which visitors can scan to learn more about the weaving and embroidery techniques used.

Special Republic Day attendees

As per reports, around 13000 special guests, which include top performers in different fields and beneficiaries of government schemes are invited to witness the R-Day 2024 parade. It aims to emphasise the government's vision of Jan Bhagidari, as these guests are the pride of India.