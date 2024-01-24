Republic Day: 14,000 personnel to guard parade, says Delhi Police

About 14,000 security personnel will be deployed in and around Kartavya Path where the Republic Parade will take place on January 26, Delhi Police officials said on Wednesday.

Extensive arrangements have been made for the safety and security of the 77,000 invitees expected at Kartavya Path to watch this year's parade, they said.

During a press conference at the Delhi Police headquarters, Special Commissioner of Police (Security) Dependra Pathak said professional, robust and flawless security arrangements have been put in place all around Delhi for Republic Day.

The police has ensured that peace prevails in Delhi's "vulnerable" areas following Monday's consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Peace is being maintained in the border areas with help of interstate coordination, he said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone II) Madhup Tiwari said at least 77,000 invitees are expected at the parade.

"We have divided the New Delhi district, where the parade will take place, into 28 zones to ensure security. These zones are headed by senior officers," Tiwari said.

Missing persons booths, helpdesks, first-aid kiosks and separate facilitation booths where the visitors can deposit their vehicle keys before the parade have been set up, he said.

Tiwari also requested the people to reach the venue on time and cooperate with the security personnel during the thorough checking that will take place.