Republic Day 2024: President's 'buggy' makes a comeback, all you must know

In a revival of tradition, President Droupadi Murmu and chief guest French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the Kartavya Path in a horse-pulled buggy to celebrate India's Republic Day 2024 . India’s President snubbed the modern sedan in favour of the buggy after a four-decade hiatus.

Republic Day 2024: All you need to know about the ‘buggy’

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The President’s contingent was made up of the elite President’s Bodyguard (PBG) regiment. It is the oldest cavalry unit in India, serving for over 250 years now. They are also called "Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak".

Notably, it is the only regiment that wears a bright red uniform. All the troopers in PBG are over 6 ft tall. It has served the only governor-general of India and 15 presidents since its independence.

The rider’s uniform includes a blue and gold ceremonial turban, Napolean boots, over 9 ft tall lances and a sheathed cavalry sword.

According to a report by the Times of India (TOI), the President’s contingent was made up of 55 horses with six of them drawing the buggy. These horses had a minimum height of 150 cm and an average weight of 500 kg.

The horse’s uniform included a white head collar, bridle bit, leather breastplate, steel and leather reins and lance bucket.

In the past, the PBG has been very active in peacekeeping missions in Sri Lanka, Somalia, Angola, Sierra Leone and Sudan. Moreover, the TOI report added, that they have won 75 medals in the Equestrian Federation of India.

The riders in PBG are trained paratroopers and crew of the armoured fighting vehicle crew.

Moreover, this was the first time the Republic Day Parade 2024 was heralded by over 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments such as Sankh, Naadswaram, and Nagada for the first time instead of the traditional military bands.