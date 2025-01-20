Republic Day 2025: How to buy tickets online and offline? Check details

India is heading to celebrate its historic 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025. The Republic Day 2025 will take place at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. The Ministry of Defence has started the ticket bookings for the parade and associated events.

The Defence Ministry offers both online and offline options for ticket booking to ensure that anyone can participate in the national event.

Republic Day 2025: How to book tickets online?

Here are the simple steps to book tickets online:

Firstly, visit the official website, www.aamantran.mod.gov.in.

You need to select the event that you need to attend such as the Republic Day Parade or the Beating Retreat ceremony.

Enter your ID and mobile number for verification.

Make the payment as per ticket requirement.

How to buy tickets offline?

The offline tickets for Republic Day 2025 started on January 7 and will continue on January 25, at various locations across the national capital. The ticket counter will remain open from 10 am to 5 pm on all working days and from 10 am to 2 pm on Sundays and holidays.

Here are steps to buy tickets offline:

Firstly, visit an authorised outlet or the designated ticket counter for Republic Day celebrations.

Check your original photo ID proof and a photocopy of the same at the counter. You can use an Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID card, passport, or driving license as your photo ID proof

Once you select the category and number of tickets you want to buy.

The tickets will be available in three categories: reserved seats price will cost Rs 500, unreserved seats for INR 100, and unreserved seats with limited views for INR 20.

One person can buy a maximum of four tickets.

Then make the payment in cash collecting tickets and receipts from the counter.

To buy the tickets, one can buy the original photo ID proof on the day of the event that you need to carry to access the venue.

Republic Day 2025 Events: Ticket prices

Republic Day Parade: Rs 100 and Rs 20 per ticket

Rs 100 and Rs 20 per ticket Beating Retreat Full Dress Rehearsal: Rs 20 per ticket

Rs 20 per ticket Beating Retreat Ceremony: Rs 100 per ticket

How to purchase tickets through Aamantran Mobile App?

The defence ministry has launched the Aamantran mobile app that one can download either on iOS (App Store) or Android (Google Play). To purchase tickets, you need to install and launch the application. Then go to the tickets area and follow the on-screen instructions.