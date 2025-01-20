Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IIT Madras Director links cow urine to health benefits, faces criticism

IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti sparks controversy by praising cow urine for its health benefits. His remarks, made at a Mattu Pongal event, have drawn political and public criticism

V Kamakoti
V Kamakoti (Photo: X)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 12:08 PM IST
IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti has sparked a controversy by endorsing the ‘medicinal value’ of cow urine (gaumutra) for treating infections. He claimed it has “anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties” and aids digestion.
 
In a viral video, Kamakoti shared an anecdote about an ascetic who reportedly cured a high fever by consuming cow urine. “An ascetic was having a high fever and was thinking of calling a doctor. I forgot the sanyasi's name, but he said ‘Gomuthran pinami’. He then immediately drank cow urine, and in 15 minutes, his fever subsided,” Kamakoti said.
 
Kamakoti further praised cow urine for its medicinal properties and highlighted its use in managing conditions like Irritable bowel syndrome. He made these remarks at an event held at a “Go Samrakshana Sala” on January 15 in Chennai during Mattu Pongal. The festival, celebrated on the second day of the Tamil month of Thai, is dedicated to cows and bulls, honouring their contributions to agriculture and rural livelihoods.
 
Political backlash over ‘gaumutra’ comments 
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan criticised Kamakoti’s statement, accusing the central government of attempting to ‘spoil’ education. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also condemned the remarks, tweeting, “Peddling pseudoscience by @iitmadras Director is most unbecoming @IMAIndiaOrg”.
 
Rationalist group Dravidar Kazhagam called Kamakoti’s comments “shameful”, citing a study that deemed cow urine unsafe for human consumption due to harmful bacteria. Leader Kali Poongundran urged people to reject such claims. Similarly, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Ramakrishnan demanded Kamakoti either provide evidence for his claim or issue an apology, threatening protests if he failed to do so.
 
GR Ravindranath of the Doctors Association for Social Equality warned that consuming cow urine could lead to bacterial infections and criticised the BJP-led central government for promoting pseudo-science.

BJP’s take on Kamakoti’s remarks
 
In response, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai accused critics of politicising the issue and defended Kamakoti's right to express his personal views. Annamalai also highlighted Kamakoti's achievements and stated that the director had not urged anyone to consume cow urine.
 
Amid the controversy, sources close to Kamakoti clarified that his statements were part of a broader discussion on organic farming, a subject he practices as an organic farmer.
 
IIT Madras director’s views on organic farming 
During the event, Kamakoti stressed the importance of protecting indigenous cattle breeds, citing their role in organic farming. He argued against using chemical fertilisers, warning of the environmental harm they cause, and advocated for biogas adoption.
 
He criticised land-use changes that convert farmlands into commercial establishments, including marriage halls and cinemas. Additionally, Kamakoti referenced Thomas Babington Macaulay, claiming the British education system aimed to eradicate indigenous cattle to subjugate India.
 
“Indigenous cows and bulls form the foundation of organic farming. Protecting these breeds is crucial for economic, nutritional, and environmental benefits,” he said.
 
Kamakoti, who became IIT Madras Director in January 2022, has received numerous accolades, including the DRDO Academy Excellence Award in 2013 for his contributions to scientific research and technology development.
 
[With PTI inputs]
First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

