Home / India News / Retailers' body asks Delhi govt to reconsider total shutdown for G20 summit

Retailers' body asks Delhi govt to reconsider total shutdown for G20 summit

Retailers Association of India on Monday asked the Delhi government to reconsider the total shutdown for retail stores, malls, and restaurants from September 8-10 in view of the G20 Summit

Press Trust of India New Delhi
He asked the Delhi government to allow "at least partial retail operations to promote the 'Sell in India' initiative in tandem with Make in India".

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 7:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Retailers Association of India on Monday asked the Delhi government to reconsider the total shutdown for retail stores, malls, and restaurants from September 8-10 in view of the G20 Summit.

The move would deprive international visitors of experiencing India's unique shopping and culinary scenes, Retailers Association of India (RAI) said in a statement voicing concerns about the proposed blanket suspension of operations for retail stores, malls, and restaurants during the G20 Summit.

"Retail is integral to Delhi's cultural identity. Entirely shutting down retail and food and beverage establishments during the G20 Summit would deprive international visitors of experiencing India's unique shopping and culinary scenes," RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said.

He asked the Delhi government to allow "at least partial retail operations to promote the 'Sell in India' initiative in tandem with Make in India".

The retail industry body said a three-day total closure would significantly impact the retail sector economically, potentially jeopardising the livelihoods of numerous employees and their families.

Also, it said, "Delhi boasts a rich culinary heritage. Closing markets would deprive visitors of the opportunity to savour authentic Indian dishes, an important part of our cultural presentation."

Asking the Delhi government to revisit the comprehensive shutdown of retail operations, RAI suggested a "more measured approach to closures, potentially focusing on peak times or specific areas close to G20 venues like Lutyens' Delhi while pledging complete adherence to any standard operating procedures (SOPs) provided.

Last week, the Delhi government announced public holidays in the national capital on September 8-10 with the closure of banks, financial institutions and commercial establishments in the New Delhi district in view of the G20 Summit.

Also Read

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Security preparations for next month's G20 meet in full swing: Delhi Police

Governance under PM Modi is about service, good admin, welfare of poor: MoS

CBI court awards jail terms to 52, acquits 35 in fodder scam case

Telangana elections: Shah instructs party workers to counter BRS, Congress

MICE centre in Jodhpur likely to give tourism a boost in Rajasthan

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 gift ideas to make your sister feel special

Topics :G20 meetingDelhi-NCR

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meet

RIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in Nuh

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story