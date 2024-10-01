Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RG Kar case: West Bengal junior doctors resume strike over safety concerns

The junior doctors restarted the strike after an eight-hour meeting, outlining 10 key demands, including better hospital security and improved health infrastructure

Kolkata: Doctors stage a protest over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, outside Central Government Offices (CGO) complex, in Kolkata on Aug. 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
Oct 01 2024 | 10:00 AM IST
Junior doctors in West Bengal resumed a complete 'cease work' on Tuesday, urging the state government led by Mamata Banerjee to address their demands, including improved safety measures at medical facilities, according to a report by PTI.

The decision to return to a full strike was made following an eight-hour meeting among the junior doctors. They outlined 10 key demands, ranging from enhanced security at hospitals to improvements in health infrastructure and the elimination of fear and political interference within hospital premises.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front issued a statement, noting their decision to resume the strike. They emphasised that without concrete action from the government to address safety concerns, patient services, and political influence, they would be forced to continue their strike indefinitely.

Protest after Mamata govt's 'inaction' in RG Kar case
 

On September 21, the junior doctors had partially resumed duties at government hospitals after a 42-day protest. Their cease-work agitation began in response to the horrific rape and murder of a female doctor on duty at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Aniket Mahato, one of the protesting junior doctors, expressed disappointment with the state government's inaction. He stated that even after 52 days of protests, attacks on healthcare professionals continued, and the government had yet to fulfill promises made during meetings with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Mahato explained that the worsening situation had left them with no alternative but to resume the strike.

Calcutta HC allows protest rally


The resumption of the strike follows a ruling by the Calcutta High Court, which permitted the Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD) to hold a rally in Kolkata on Tuesday. The rally was organised to protest the rape and murder of the trainee doctor. Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, who presided over the case, allowed the rally between 5 pm and 8 pm from College Square to Rabindra Sadan, despite objections from the Kolkata Police, who had sought to limit both the number of participants and the length of the route.

The court did not impose such restrictions but directed the police, under the supervision of the joint commissioner of police (headquarters), to ensure adequate security and ensure the rally proceeded without incident. Justice Bharadwaj also instructed the rally organisers to deploy enough volunteers to manage the event peacefully.

Dispute over rally restrictions
 

The Joint Platform of Doctors, representing the Association of Health Service Doctors, West Bengal, had initially approached the Kolkata police commissioner, requesting permission for the rally. They anticipated a turnout of around 50,000 participants. However, the police commissioner recommended limiting participation to 1,000 people and restricting the route to College Square and Rani Rashmoni Avenue at Esplanade.

The JPD subsequently challenged these restrictions in court, arguing that the large public turnout was voluntary and could not be limited arbitrarily.

The body of the postgraduate trainee, who had sustained severe injuries, was discovered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This tragic incident has since fueled widespread protests among medical professionals across the state and country.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

