Jammu-Kashmir elections: Afzal Guru's brother, 2 ex-Deputy CMs in race

The third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is underway across 40 constituencies in the Union territory, for which more than 400 candidates are in the fray. The list includes high-profile names such as former deputy chief ministers Tara Chand (Congress) and Muzaffar Hussain Beig, and Parliament convict Afzal Guru’s brother Aijaz Ahmed Guroo, among others.





ALSO READ: J&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVE: Voting underway in 40 constituencies, 415 candidates in fray Heightened security measures are in place across all seats, divided between Jammu and Kashmir, where voting is taking place between 7 am and 6 pm. More than 3.9 million voters are expected to participate in the polling process, which is happening for the first time in nearly 10 years. This election also marks the first time since Article 370 was revoked in Jammu-Kashmir, making the poll results a key indicator of voter sentiment on the issue.

Key updates on Jammu-Kashmir elections:

1) Of the 40 seats, 24 are in the Jammu division. These constituencies are spread across seven districts of the Union territory. During the first and second phases of polling, voter turnout was recorded at 61 per cent and 57.31 per cent, respectively.

2) Afzal Guru's brother Aijaz Ahmed Guroo is contesting from the Sopore constituency. He has distanced himself from his brother’s political beliefs and emphasised that he is running on a platform of development and employment.

3) Besides the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, National Conference, and People's Democratic Party are among the key contenders. The Congress and the National Conference are contesting the elections as an alliance.

4) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged voters to come forward and exercise their franchise in the final phase of the polls. Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and other political leaders also echoed similar sentiments.

5) In Kashmir, polling segments include: Rafiabad, Trehgam, Handwara, Pattan, Gulmarg, Baramulla, Uri, Sopore, and Wagoora-Kreeri (Baramulla district); Kupwara, Karnah, Lolab, and Langate (Kupwara district); and Bandipora, Sonawari, and Gurez (Bandipora district).

6) The first phase of voting took place on September 18, and the second phase concluded on September 25. The counting of votes will be held on October 8, parallel to the results of the Haryana Assembly elections.