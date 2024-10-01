Tirupati Laddu row: SIT inspects flour mill where ghee is stored, tested

Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials on Monday inspected the flour mill in Tirumala, where ghee is stored and tested in the lab before being used in laddu prasadam. The row over the Tirupati Prasadam (laddus) began after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, the Prasdam offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, during the previous YSRCP government. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Earlier, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Jagan Mohan Reddy accused CM Naidu of "blatantly lying" about the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam, adding that the ghee procurement e-tender is a routine process that has been happening for decades.

"The demon rule is continuing in the state. The government is trying to obstruct my upcoming visit to the Tirumala temple. Police have issued notices to YSRCP leaders across the state regarding the temple visit. The notice states that the visit to the Tirumala temple is not permitted, and the program organised by YSRCP does not have the necessary approval. Consequently, leaders are not allowed to participate in that programme," Reddy said while addressing a press conference.



He further alleged that Andhra CM Naidu has brought up the Laddu issue to shift the political focus.

"On one side, they are serving notices to obstruct my temple visit, while on the other side, BJP cadres are coming into the state from elsewhere, and a large number of police are deployed at multiple locations. I don't know if the BJP leadership is aware of this. To shift the political focus, CM Chandrababu Naidu has brought up the laddu issue. CM Chandrababu Naidu is portraying that animal fat was used in the laddu prasadam manufacturing, which questions the sanctity and pride of Tirumala. Is this justified? Chandrababu Naidu is blatantly lying on TTD Laddu Prasadam," the YSRCP leader said.