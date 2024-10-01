Film star Govinda shoots himself in the foot accidentally, admitted to ICU

This report has been updated.



Hindi film actor, former MP, and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) member, Govinda, 60, was hospitalised after accidentally shooting himself in the leg early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 4:45 am, when the actor's licensed revolver discharged unexpectedly while he was preparing to leave for Kolkata on a 6 am flight from Mumbai.

Govinda , who is also a Shiv Sena leader, was placing his revolver into its case when it slipped from his hands, causing it to misfire. The bullet struck his knee, resulting in significant blood loss. He was rushed to Criti Care Hospital in Mumbai, where the bullet was removed, and he is currently recovering. His manager, Shashi Sinha, confirmed that his condition is stable and that he is receiving the necessary medical attention. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The revolver apparently fell while being kept in the cupboard and misfired. It is due to god's grace that Govinda sustained only a leg injury and it was nothing serious," Sinha told the media.



Bullet removed, Govinda thanks fans Hours after his hospitalisation, reports confirmed that the bullet had been removed.



"Actor and former MP Govinda has sent an audio clip. He is fine now. He has thanked Dr Aggarwal, who operated and removed the bullet from his leg. Fans of Govinda should not worry. We from the Shiv Sena and all his fans and people of country wish him a speedy recovery," Shiv Sena spokesperson Krishna Hegde said. Following the incident, police promptly arrived at Govinda's residence and have since confiscated the weapon as part of their ongoing investigation into the matter.

In the audio recording released by Govinda from the hospital, the actor confirmed that the bullet had been removed from his leg and that he is feeling better now.

"I am doing better now. I suffered a bullet injury, but I am feeling fine now. They have removed the bullet," the actor said in Hindi.

He also thanked his fans, family, doctors, and god. Govinda's daughter is currently with him, in the hospital.

Govinda: Background and career

Govinda, born Govind Arun Ahuja, is a celebrated figure in Indian cinema, having appeared in over 165 Hindi films. Known for his impeccable comedic timing and freestyle dance skills, he rose to fame with blockbuster hits like Aankhen, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi. His contributions to the film industry earned him multiple accolades, including a Filmfare Best Comedian Award and a Filmfare Special Award.

Beyond his acting career, Govinda served as a member of parliament from 2004 to 2009, representing the Indian National Congress. His family has deep roots in the film industry, with his father, Arun Ahuja, being an actor and his mother, Nirmala Ahuja, an actress and singer.

Govinda has two children with his wife, Sunita Ahuja: daughter Tina Ahuja, who made her Bollywood debut in 2015, and son Yashvardhan. The couple's marriage remained a secret for four years after they tied the knot in 1987.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the firearm discharge while Govinda remains under medical care.

(With agency inputs)