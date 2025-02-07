RG Kar rape-murder case: HC accepts CBI appeal against life sentence to Roy

The Calcutta High Court has admitted an appeal from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the trial court’s decision to sentence Sanjay Roy, convicted in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case, to life imprisonment without parole.

However, the court dismissed a separate appeal from the West Bengal government contesting the same verdict. This development follows a previous decision by the high court to reserve its ruling on whether to entertain the appeals from both the CBI and the state government.

In a related matter, the Supreme Court has turned down a request for an urgent hearing regarding a new petition by the victim's parents, who are calling for a re-investigation of the case. The matter has been scheduled for hearing on March 17.

On January 20, a Kolkata court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Roy and ordered the West Bengal government to pay Rs 17 lakh in compensation to the victim’s family.

Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was convicted by Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das. The crime, which occurred on August 9 last year, sparked nationwide outrage and protests. Roy was arrested the day after the doctor’s body was found in a hospital seminar room.

The court convicted Roy under Sections 64, 66, and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with penalties ranging from life imprisonment to the death penalty. The CBI, which led the prosecution, relied on forensic evidence, including DNA and toxicology reports, as well as CCTV footage linking Roy to the crime.

Also Read

Despite Roy’s claims of being framed, forensic evidence confirmed his involvement through biological traces, physical injuries on the victim, and his personal belongings found at the scene. The CBI’s investigation, which reviewed testimonies from more than 120 witnesses, concluded that the victim died from strangulation and smothering.

[With agency inputs]