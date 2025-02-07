Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / RG Kar rape-murder case: HC accepts CBI appeal against life sentence to Roy

RG Kar rape-murder case: HC accepts CBI appeal against life sentence to Roy

Kolkata case: The Supreme Court has turned down a request for an urgent hearing regarding a new petition by the victim's parents, who are calling for a re-investigation of the case

Calcutta High Court
Calcutta High Court (Photo: Wikimedia commons)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 1:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Calcutta High Court has admitted an appeal from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the trial court’s decision to sentence Sanjay Roy, convicted in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case, to life imprisonment without parole.
 
However, the court dismissed a separate appeal from the West Bengal government contesting the same verdict. This development follows a previous decision by the high court to reserve its ruling on whether to entertain the appeals from both the CBI and the state government.
 
In a related matter, the Supreme Court has turned down a request for an urgent hearing regarding a new petition by the victim's parents, who are calling for a re-investigation of the case. The matter has been scheduled for hearing on March 17.
 
On January 20, a Kolkata court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Roy and ordered the West Bengal government to pay Rs 17 lakh in compensation to the victim’s family.
 
Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was convicted by Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das. The crime, which occurred on August 9 last year, sparked nationwide outrage and protests. Roy was arrested the day after the doctor’s body was found in a hospital seminar room.
 
The court convicted Roy under Sections 64, 66, and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with penalties ranging from life imprisonment to the death penalty. The CBI, which led the prosecution, relied on forensic evidence, including DNA and toxicology reports, as well as CCTV footage linking Roy to the crime.

Also Read

WB govt sanction to prosecute RG Kar's ex-principal received: CBI tells HC

RG Kar case: HC reserves judgement on admission of appeals by WB govt, CBI

CBI moves Calcutta HC seeking death penalty for RG Kar case convict

RG Kar case: HC to hear medic's family, CBI before admission of WB's appeal

West Bengal govt approaches HC for death sentence to RG Kar rape accused

 
Despite Roy’s claims of being framed, forensic evidence confirmed his involvement through biological traces, physical injuries on the victim, and his personal belongings found at the scene. The CBI’s investigation, which reviewed testimonies from more than 120 witnesses, concluded that the victim died from strangulation and smothering.
 
[With agency inputs]
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AI-enabled consumer helpline sees surge in complaints, faster resolution

SC refuses to entertain PIL of former Army officer on 1999 Kargil war

HC grants anticipatory bail to former CM Yediyurappa in Pocso case

LIVE News: Fire breaks out at Sector 18 of Mahakumbh, fire tenders reach spot

PM Modi to co-chair AI Summit with France on February 11 in Paris

Topics :Calcutta High CourtKolkataRape casesBS Web ReportsCentral Bureau of InvestigationCBI

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story