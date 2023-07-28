Rich or poor, there's a caste element in financial recovery after Covid-19

The share of families reporting better financial conditions was nearly 40 percentage points higher for Jain families compared to those in the same community reporting deterioration. The corresponding all-India figure for major religions was 10.72 percentage points. It was 13.6 percentage points for Christians, 11.01 percentage points for Hindus and 10.01 percentage points for Buddhists. It was 8.6 percentage points among Muslim families and 0.98 percentage points among Sikhs (chart 2).
The data also looked at a rural-urban split. Urban India had been doing better in the time leading up to the pandemic. But a larger share of urban families reported a worsening of financial conditions during the pandemic than rural ones. A greater proportion of urban families recorded improvement beginning the latest two quarters. The pace of improvement is now better than in rural India (chart 3).
The share of urban Indian families who reported better financial conditions as of June 2023 compared to the previous year was around 18.23 percentage points higher than those reporting deterioration. The corresponding figure for rural India was 7.02 percentage points.
