Rich or poor, there's a caste element in financial recovery after Covid-19

There is a significant difference in the financial condition of families in India, calculated as of June 2023, a little more than a year after Covid-19 subsided after its third and final major peak in early 2022. Caste is a factor, religion too.

Intermediate-caste and upper-caste families were more likely to have recorded a net improvement in their financial condition as of June 2023, compared to the previous year. That analysis is based on data on the difference between the numbers of families reporting an improvement minus those who feel their financial condition has worsened over the last year. It is based on the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy’s (CMIE) Consumer Pyramids Household Survey.