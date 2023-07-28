Home / India News / Delhi CM calls meeting with minister, mayor over escalating dengue cases

The meeting aims to devise a comprehensive strategy to combat the escalating dengue cases that have gripped the city in recent weeks

ANI
Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Mayor Shelly Oberoi, and officials from concerned departments will be in attendance to address the pressing situation | Photo: ANI Twitter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 12:13 PM IST
With an alarming surge in dengue cases reported in the aftermath of recent floods, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, called for a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat today at 12 noon.

Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Mayor Shelly Oberoi, and officials from concerned departments will be in attendance to address the pressing situation.

As monsoon rains continue to batter the region, the incidence of dengue and malaria has spiked, affecting the health and well-being of several residents.

Over the last two weeks, Delhi has witnessed 51 cases of dengue alone, raising serious concerns among health authorities.

The devastating floods could have exacerbated the situation by creating conducive breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes.

Stagnant water and unhygienic conditions are considered the ideal environment for the mosquito population to thrive and multiply.

On July 19, the Delhi Government's Department of Drug Control released a warning stressing the rise in vector-borne illnesses in the nation's capital brought on by the rainy season.

"Aspirin, Ibuprofen, and Diclofenac group of medicines may be restricted to be sold on a prescription of a Registered Medical Practitioner only," the advice stated.

Prior to this, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi visited many hospitals in the capital city on July 17 and gave the sanitation department instructions to conduct a cleanliness blitz and reduce the risk of infectious diseases in flood-affected areas.

Shelly explained to the reporters that they were there to inspect the hospitals. Diseases including dengue, chikungunya, and malaria are a concern because floodwater is present everywhere.

In order to reduce dengue and malaria cases, instructions have been given to the sanitation department to conduct a cleanliness blitz in flood-affected areas.

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 12:13 PM IST

