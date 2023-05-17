Home / India News / Rising heat: Tankers roped in to supply water in Maha's scarcity-hit places

Rising heat: Tankers roped in to supply water in Maha's scarcity-hit places

8 villages and 4 settlements in Jalna and Hingoli districts of Marathwada region in Maharashtra are currently facing water shortage and tankers have been roped in to supply water at these places

Press Trust of India Aurangabad
Rising heat: Tankers roped in to supply water in Maha's scarcity-hit places

1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 4:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Eighteen villages and four settlements in Jalna and Hingoli districts of Marathwada region in Maharashtra are currently facing water shortage and tankers have been roped in to supply water at these places, the administration said in its report on Wednesday.

The report issued by the divisional commissioner office said the administration has acquired 447 wells across six districts of Marathwada so far.

"Due to the summer season, various places in Marathwada are facing water issues. Eighteen villages and four wadis (settlements) in Jalna and Hingoli districts are facing water shortage. Therefore, the administration has started supplying water through tankers at these places. Of them, 10 villages and four settlements are from Jalna, while eight villages are from Hingoli," the report said.

In order to meet the water needs of the people, the administration has also acquired 447 wells in six out of the total eight districts of Marathwada - 85 each in Aurangabad and Jalna, 177 in Hingoli, 108 in Nanded, 54 in Beed, 11 in Latur, it added.

However, the wells were not acquired in Osmanabad and Parbhani districts of the region, it said.

Also Read

Wabag bags Rs 4,400 cr seawater desalination project in Tamil Nadu

SC faults Maha governor and speaker, but won't restore Thackeray govt

Chennai's Rs 4,400 cr water desalination deal given to Wabag group

Groundwater report waters down aquifer-level data, say experts

110 mn rural households in India now have access to tap-water connection

Assam actively working towards eliminating crime against children: NCPCR

Indian UHNIs dip 7.5% to 12,069 in 2022, to rise to 19,119 in 5 yrs: Report

India, Israel to jointly develop Center of Water Technology at IIT Madras

Kerala ordinance brings in punishment for offences against health officials

Around 15 shanties gutted in fire in Shastri Park slum, none injured: DFS

Topics :MaharashtraWater crisis

First Published: May 17 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story