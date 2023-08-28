Rojgar Mela in Sikkim: 104 recruits get job orders including 7 locals

Rozgar Mela was organised on the premises of the Sikkim Tourism Department building in Gangtok in which appointment letters were distributed to newly inducted personnel in different Forces on Monday.

Sikkim took part in the nationwide Rozgar Mela in Gangtok to issue job orders to youths of the State and country. The job orders included recruitment in paramilitary forces and other ancillary services, with 104 job orders given in Sikkim today, seven of which were for Sikkimese locals in paramilitary forces.

The function was attended by Union Minister Nisith Pramanik, along with Sikkim's lone Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, and Upper Tadong constituency legislator, Gay Tshering Dhungel, also in attendance with ITBP and SSB officials.

Nisith Pramanik in his address on the occasion highlighted how the 104 new recruits are starting a new phase in their life.

"They were handed job or recruitment orders in their hands. The Prime Minister had made a commitment to ensure 10 lakh jobs in the hands of the youth directly. He has simplified the process of such recruitment as has been evident in the last 7 Rozgar Melas. To make the day of recruitment grander for the youths, such events are taking place across the country. We had the Prime Minister addressing them as they geared to serve the country with job orders in hand. It will be the most memorable day for them", said Nisith Pramanik.

Pramanik further asserted that such Rozgar Mela will take place every month or two in every state.

"The commitment of 10 lakh jobs will be completed before 2024 (election year). Not merely in government jobs but even in private sectors. There are sectors such as automobile, connectivity, pharmaceutical and infrastructure where they will be recruited. It is an attempt at making India a developed country from a developing country", said Promanik.

On less recruitment among Sikkimese citizens, Promanik said, "The State government here is also making efforts at giving job orders and creating vacancies. The States which are peaceful will also get manufacturing units and other private companies. There are many Pharma companies here so there is a lot of jobs here in Sikkim. When more and more want to serve the Indian government is a positive side. There have been many recruits from Sikkim in the past under Rojgar Mela".

Addressing on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the new appointees for their selection as 'Amrit Rakshak' during the Amrit Kaal.

He called them 'Amrit Rakshak' as the new appointees will not only serve the country but also will protect the country and the countrymen. "You are 'Amrit Rakshak' of this 'Amrit Kaal'", the Prime Minister said.