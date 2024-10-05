Rs 20,000 cr disbursed to 95 million people under PM-Kisan scheme: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the release of the 18th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, while addressing a public rally in Washim, Maharashtra. Under the scheme, Rs 20,000 crore has been disbursed to around 95 million beneficiaries.

During his address, Modi said, “Today, the 18th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has been released. Rs 20,000 crores have been disbursed to 95 million farmers.” The Prime Minister said he also had “the honour of awarding the beneficiaries of the Ladki Behan Yojana,” referring to a scheme aimed at empowering women. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Prime Minister’s visit to Maharashtra included the inauguration of several initiatives in the agricultural and animal husbandry sectors, valued at around Rs 23,300 crore. Modi highlighted the importance of the initiatives in enhancing the livelihood of farmers and strengthening the agricultural framework in the state.

Modi also attacked the Congress party claiming that the main accused, in a recent drug bust in Delhi, was a Congress leader. “Drugs worth thousands of crore have been recovered in Delhi. The main accused in this drug racket is a Congress leader. Congress wants to push the youth towards drugs and use that money contest and win elections,” he said.

PM Modi's Maharashtra visit

Modi began his visit to Maharashtra by offering prayers at the Jagdamba Mata temple in Poharadevi before inaugurating the Banjara Virasat Museum, which celebrates the heritage of the Banjara community. Following this, he is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for various projects worth over Rs 32,800 crore in Thane.

Later in Mumbai, the Prime Minister will unveil the BKC to Aarey JVLR section of the Mumbai Metro Line 3, a project valued at approximately Rs 14,120 crore, and will experience a metro ride between the BKC and Santacruz stations.

Maharashtra is also expected to hold its state Assembly elections in November 2024, with the tenure of the current Assembly set to conclude on November 26.