Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / PM Modi launches projects related to agri, animal husbandry in Maharashtra

PM Modi launches projects related to agri, animal husbandry in Maharashtra

PM also launched the Unified Genomic Chip for cattle and indigenous sex-sorted semen technology.

PM Modi
The PM also launched the 5th instalment of NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Washim
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched Rs 23,300 crore initiatives related to agriculture and animal husbandry sectors at Washim in Maharashtra. Modi, who is on a one-day visit to Maharashtra, arrived at the Nanded airport in the morning, from where he was flown to Washim in a helicopter.

In Washim, he offered prayers at the Jagdamba Mata temple in Poharadevi. He later paid tributes to Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj at their 'samadhis' (memorials) in Poharadevi. The PM then inaugurated Banjara Virasat Museum, celebrating the rich heritage of Banjara community.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During an event held later, Modi disbursed PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi's 18th instalment of Rs 20,000 crore to around 9.4 crore farmers. With the release of this instalment, around Rs 3.45 lakh crore have been released to farmers under this scheme, officials said.

The PM also launched the 5th instalment of NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana disbursing about Rs 2,000 crore. He inaugurated more than 7,500 projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), worth over Rs 1,920 crore.

The major projects include custom hiring centres, primary processing units, warehouses, sorting and grading units, cold storage projects, post-harvest management projects among others. The PM also launched 9,200 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) with a combined turnover of around Rs 1,300 crore.

He launched the Unified Genomic Chip for cattle and indigenous sex-sorted semen technology. This initiative aims to increase availability of sex sorted semen at affordable price to farmers and reduce the cost by around Rs 200 per dose.

Unified Genomic Chip, GAUCHIP for indigenous cattle and MAHISHCHIP for buffaloes, have been developed along with genotyping services.

With the implementation of genomic selection, young high-quality bulls can be identified at an early age. Modi inaugurated five solar parks with a total capacity of 19 MW across 'Maharashtra under 'Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0'. During the programme, he also honoured beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, the Maharashtra government's financial assistance scheme for women.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PM to launch metro line, lay foundation stones of infra projects in Maha

Maha dy speaker Narhari Sitaram jumps from building, saved by safety net

PM Modi to visit Maharashtra on Saturday, will launch multiple projects

Coldplay ticket row: BookMyShow lodges FIR to prevent ticket scalping

Shivneri Sundari: Maharashtra transport plan slammed for objectifying women

Topics :Maharashtraagriculture sectorAnimal husbandryAgriculture

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story