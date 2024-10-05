Haryana assembly election 2024: 9.53% voter turnout recorded till 9AM

As voting commenced for Haryana’s 90 legislative assembly seats, the voter turnout started on a slow note, with 9.53 per cent recorded by 9AM.

According to ECI data, Jind had the highest turnout at 12.71 per cent, followed by Palwal at 12.45 per cent, Ambala 11.87 per cent, Fatehabad 11.81 per cent, and Mahendragarh 11.51 per cent by 9 AM.



Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini urged the citizens of the state to aim for a full voter turnout in the assembly elections. He credited the "double-engine" governance led by Prime Minister Modi for the state’s developmental strides over the past decade. Saini highlighted his administration's honest efforts and claimed that key segments like wrestlers, soldiers, farmers, youth, women, and the poor are backing the BJP due to the benefits they've gained from various government initiatives. According to ECI data, Jind had the highest turnout at 12.71 per cent, followed by Palwal at 12.45 per cent, Ambala 11.87 per cent, Fatehabad 11.81 per cent, and Mahendragarh 11.51 per cent by 9 AM. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called on voters to participate in this crucial democratic process, calling it a “festival of democracy”, hoping to set a new record for voter participation. He extended special wishes to young voters casting their ballots for the first time.

On the other hand, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged the electorate to consider critical issues such as unemployment, inflation, corruption, and social inequalities that have impacted Haryana over the last decade before making their decision at the polls.

The stage is set for a significant political contest in Haryana on Saturday (October 5), as the state prepares for assembly elections. The major contenders include the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The BJP is pushing for a third consecutive term, while Congress, contesting 89 of the 90 seats, aims to oust the ruling party. Results will be declared on October 8.

Haryana’s electorate has around 20.1 million eligible voters, comprising 10.6 million men, 9.5 million women, 452,000 first-time voters, and 4.09 million young voters.

More From This Section

The political climate in Haryana is highly charged, with the ruling BJP facing a strong challenge from Congress. The BJP is grappling with significant anti-incumbency sentiment while striving to maintain its hold on power, while Congress seeks to regain control after years in opposition.

This election is especially significant, following the collapse of the BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) coalition that emerged after the 2019 assembly elections. With political stakes high, voters in Haryana will play a crucial role in determining the state’s future trajectory.