Home / India News / Rs 200 crore FD fraud: Role of Noida Authority officials under probe

Rs 200 crore FD fraud: Role of Noida Authority officials under probe

A separate police inquiry into the financial fraud in which the FDs, for which money was taken from Noida Authority, were never made is underway

Press Trust of India Noida
Illustration: Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 11:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Noida Authority said it has launched a probe into the alleged irregularities in the fixed deposit of Rs 200 crore of its money in a public bank, bringing under scanner the role of its finance department officials.

The probe panel will submit inquiry findings to CEO Lokesh M by August 5, the authority said.

A separate police inquiry into the financial fraud in which the FDs, for which money was taken from Noida Authority, were never made is underway.

The irregularities surfaced in mid-June during the tenure of former CEO Ritu Maheshwari and so far five people have been arrested by the police.

Close on the heels of the FD fraud case, Maheswari was on July 19 transferred as the CEO of the Noida Authority and replaced by Lokesh M, who was serving as the Divisional Commissioner of Kanpur.

The authority on Wednesday issued a show notice to chief finance and accounts officer Manoj Kumar Singh, seeking his response within three days, failing which legal action, including suspension, could be initiated against him, it said.

Besides him, the roles of finance controller Swatantra Kumar Gupta and accountant Rohit Bansal in the case are also under the scanner, according to officials.

Prima facie, several irregularities were found in the authority in the case of FD of Rs 200 crore, in order of which a show cause notice has been issued for suspension of the chief finance and accounts officer for showing irregular favour to the Bank of India branch located at Sector-62, Noida, the Noida Authority said in a statement.

In the event of not receiving a satisfactory reply within three days, the authority will send a proposal for departmental action to the government, recommending suspension, the authority said.

The authority said that the entire amount (Rs 200 crore) has been received from the Bank of India in its account and the bank has also assured to pay the interest due on the said amount, according to the statement.

Also Read

Card and internet fraud cases up 257% since Covid-19 pandemic began

Noida floods: Stranded to die, 500 workers rescued from illegal farmhouses

53-year-old Mumbai man sells flat for Rs 1.3 cr, loses all to cyber fraud

IKEA store in Noida: Construction to begin soon after govt approval

Noida airport likely to invite expression of interest for MRO this week

CAQM asks Delhi-NCR to reduce air pollution due to use of diesel generators

India, Japan explore collaboration in semiconductors, other critical tech

Haryana govt applies 'no work, no pay' principle on striking clerks

8,330 Indian nationals lodged in prisons in 90 countries: Govt tells

Upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi critical for climate action: Guterres

Topics :Fixed DepositNoida Authority

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story