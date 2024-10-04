Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RSS' centenary year aims to make disciplined, strong Hindu society: Bhagwat

To achieve this, RSS chief urged expansion of the organisation's work to every village and urban area, down to sub-localities

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also pointed out that to accomplish these tasks, the number of dedicated volunteers needs to be significantly increased | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kota (Rajasthan)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 6:54 AM IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the primary goal of the organisation's centenary year is to build a disciplined and strong Hindu society.

Bhagwat was chairing a meeting with all the regional members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the Dharmada Dharmashala as he kicked off his 4-day visit to Rajasthan's Baran district.

The RSS president discussed in detail with all district and regional promoters the plans for expansion and consolidation in view of the centenary year, according to a press release.

Bhagwat emphasised that the centenary year should not be celebrated as a festival, but rather focus on realising the dream envisioned by the founder of a united, strong, and disciplined Hindu society, Ramesh Chandra Mehta, the Sangh's Baran division head, said in the release.

To achieve this, RSS chief urged expansion of the organisation's work to every village and urban area, down to sub-localities.

Bhagwat also pointed out that to accomplish these tasks, the number of dedicated volunteers needs to be significantly increased.

A comprehensive review of the planned work expansion was also conducted during the meeting, the release said.

Upon Bhagwat's arrival at the Dharmada Dharmashala, he was welcomed by the organisation's members with a traditional tilak and coconut, it added.

The RSS will complete its 100 years in 2025.


First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 6:54 AM IST

