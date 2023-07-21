Home / India News / Rural TMC supporters streaming into Kolkata for Martyrs' Day rally

Rural TMC supporters streaming into Kolkata for Martyrs' Day rally

Many enthusiast party workers buoyed by a recent victory in rural polls have already arrived and have been staying in camps in Salt Lake and elsewhere

Press Trust of India Kolkata
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 11:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tens of thousands of Trinamool Congress workers from villages and towns across the state are streaming into Kolkata for the ruling party's Marty's Day' rally on Friday.

Many enthusiast party workers buoyed by a recent victory in rural polls have already arrived and have been staying in camps in Salt Lake and elsewhere.

The TMC, which is part of the newly formed non-BJP alliance I.N.D.I.A, is likely to spell out at the rally its strategy for strengthening opposition unity and its design to counter the saffron party in the state.

"The July 21 Martyrs' Day Rally holds a special place in our hearts. We have been dedicating this day to our martyrs and party workers," West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has said in a video message.

The rally, considered to be a demonstration of TMC's mass support and strength, is being held when several leaders of the party are behind bars in corruption cases. The cases are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Posters and banners bearing photographs of party supremo Mamata Banerjee and asking people to join the rally to be held in the five-point Esplanade crossing have dotted the streets, lanes and by lanes of the city.

Lakhs of people are expected to attend the rally the party has been organising for many years in memory of 13 Congress supporters who were shot dead in police firing in 1993 during a march to the state secretariat - Writers Buildings - when the CPI(M)-led Left Front was in power in the state.

Mamata Banerjee was the state Youth Congress chief at that time and she continued to hold the rally on the day every year even after forming the Trinamool Congress on January 1, 1998.

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee scared of losing popular support: BJP state President

TMC's Abhishek welcomes SC decision on reassigning hearings in school scam

Agency-raj makes our task challenging: Mamata as CBI questions nephew

Mamata greets Rahul in morning and attacks him in evening: Sambit Patra

West Bengal violence: BJP demands Mamata Banerjee's resignation, NIA probe

BJP to appoint 50,000 rugna sevaks in Maharashtra to serve patients

Over 4,600 pilgrims leave Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar base camp for Amarnath

GST collection, devolution a success story in NE states: FM Sitharaman

Need to skill our workforce in use of advanced technologies: PM Modi

1,000 evacuated as heavy rains create flood-like situation in Maha's Nanded

Topics :TMCKolkataWest Bengal

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story