Russia-Ukraine war not the elephant in the room: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

Asit Ranjan Mishra Hampi
Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 8:34 PM IST
India will prioritise on negotiating a raft of contentious geopolitical issues with member states, and push discussions on the Ukraine war at the end of the ongoing Sherpas’ meeting, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Thursday.

The third G20 Sherpas’ meeting began in Hampi on Thursday.

“Russia-Ukraine war is not the elephant in the room. The Russia-Ukraine war was not our creation, it is not a creation of developing countries and emerging countries. It is not a priority for us. Our priority is developmental issues. That is why we will discuss it right at the end,” Kant said, while addressing the media on the first day of the meeting.

While the developed countries are pushing for inclusion of a strong paragraph criticising Moscow for the Ukraine invasion, China and Russia are strongly resisting the mention of the war in the leaders’ statement.

“Whether we get a solution or not, that is nothing to reflect (on us). We will push all ambitious issues. If we are able to bring the African Union as a member of the G20, that’s a huge achievement. Why should we be bothered about the priorities of others? That’s an important issue but there are many other important issues,” Kant said.

Kant said members are discussing the definition of digital public infrastructure and how countries can use artificial intelligence for benefits of their citizens as part of technological transformation.

On the first day, members discussed the preamble and conclusion paras of the proposed communique, he said.

“Getting 29 countries to agree is arduous. We will have to work very hard on this. We are doing about 17 hours of discussion. Then we have several inter-sessional discussions. We will issue a press statement at the end of the meeting,” he said.

The G20 countries are also discussing a new action plan over the next seven years to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are lagging its 2030 target.

Among other priority areas, Kant said countries are focusing on reforming multilateral institutions for the 21st century.

“This is necessary for money to flow into the emerging markets. We are focusing on reforming international financial institutions. The first half of the report by NK Singh and Larry Summers has been submitted. We will be discussing that after the finance ministers discuss it,” he added.

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 8:34 PM IST

