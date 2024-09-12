Committed ideologue: Prez Murmu, PM Modi, others condole Yechury's demise

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday condoled the demise of CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and expressed heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues. She said Yechury, a committed ideologue, won friends cutting across the party lines. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The three-time party chief died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday following prolonged illness. He was 72.



ALSO READ: Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury passes away at 72 after long illness The three-time party chief died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday following prolonged illness. He was 72. "Saddened to learn about the demise of CPI (M) general secretary Shri Sitaram Yechury. First as a student leader and then in national politics and as a parliamentarian, he had a distinct and influential voice. Though a committed ideologue, he won friends cutting across the party lines. My heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues," Muru said in a post on X.



PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the passing of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and said he was a leading light of the Left known for his ability to connect across the political spectrum.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri Sitaram Yechury ji. He was a leading light of the Left and was known for his ability to connect across the political spectrum," Modi said in a post on X.



"He also made a mark as an effective parliamentarian. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.



Leaders express grief



Expressing grief over the death of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said he was very loyal to his ideology.

"The news of the death of senior CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury is very sad. Sitaram Yechury was very hardworking and loyal to his ideology.

"Yechury had a deep understanding of political issues of the country and abroad. His departure is a big loss for Indian politics," Gehlot wrote on X.





Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Thursday condoled the death of veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury.

Patnaik, who is also the BJD president, said Yechury will be missed during debates on issues of national importance.



Taking to X, the Raj Bhavan said, Hon'ble Governor is saddened to hear about the demise of @cpimspeak General Secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP #SitaramYechury after a prolonged illness. He conveys his deep condolences to the family and friends.





Patnaik, who uploaded one of his pictures with Yechury on X, said, Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury after prolonged illness. The eloquent, erudite and affable leader will be sorely missed during debates on issues of national importance. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, friends and followers in the hour of grief. #OmShanti.



Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday expressed grief over the death of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, saying his demise was a great loss for Indian politics.



"His departure is a great loss for Indian politics. He was a skilled politician, thinker and a leader dedicated to the interests of the people," Soren said in a post on X.

Conveying his heartfelt condolences, he said, "I pray to Marang Buru to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear this loss."

Meanwhile, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya also expressed grief over Yechury's death.





Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray condoled the death of CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday and hailed his commitment to his party and values he brought to politics.

"His death is a big loss to the communist movement in India. Yechury was playing an important role in communist unity and strengthening the INDIA bloc against the BJP," he said.Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray condoled the death of CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday and hailed his commitment to his party and values he brought to politics. "The country has lost a leader who dedicated his life to a cause to protect the interests of labourers, farmers, and the common man. His devotion to his party and an honest commitment to the values will always be considered ideal in politics. I express my tributes to Yechury for consistently maintaining personal relationships despite political differences," Shinde said in a post on X. Majhi extended condolences to the bereaved family members of the senior communist leader and former Rajya Sabha MP.Patnaik, who uploaded one of his pictures with Yechury on X, said, Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury after prolonged illness. The eloquent, erudite and affable leader will be sorely missed during debates on issues of national importance. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, friends and followers in the hour of grief. #OmShanti.Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday expressed grief over the death of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, saying his demise was a great loss for Indian politics. Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders have also expressed grief over Yechury's death.

"A key leader of CPM passed away today. He will always be remembered as an important voice among the left parties. He was general secretary of the CPI-M two times consecutively. His death is a major loss to the left parties in the country. He was indeed an important voice for the labourers, workers and farmers. I offer my tributes to Yechury," Pawar said.

More From This Section

Thackeray said Yechury's five decade long political career was filled with struggle, adding he "was a good orator, student of the economy and a leader who would not compromise with his values, a patient and pleasant demeanour".

Yechury was a frank speaker and was adored across parties, Thackeray added.

"His sudden death is shocking. I offer my tributes to him," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said "we have lost a a leader who was in touch with various strata of society, and he would understand their pain".

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed grief over the death of veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury and said he made a rich contribution towards public service and social justice.

Yechury will be remembered for his deep conviction in his ideology and policies, Sarma said.



'Pained by the passing away of Sitaram Yechury ji. An erudite and articulate leader, he made a rich contribution towards public service and social justice," Sarma posted on 'X'.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday condoled the passing of CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, saying he left behind a rich legacy of unwavering commitment to public service.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of veteran leader Shri Sitaram Yechury ji. His career spanning five decades has been marked by significant contributions towards strengthening Indian democracy. He leaves behind a rich legacy of unwavering commitment to public service," the Vice-President's Secretariat said quoting Dhankhar, who is also the Rajya Sabha chairperson.





In a post on X, Birla prayed for peace for the departed soul. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday condoled the passing away of CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, saying he was fierce in his determination to protect India's diversity and was a powerful champion of secularism.

"I am very saddened by the passing away of Sitaram Yechuryji. We had worked closely together during 2004-08 to begin with and the friendship that had been established then continued till his very end," said Gandhi in a statement.

"He was uncompromising in his commitment to the values of our country's Constitution embodied so very forcefully in its Preamble. He was fierce in his determination to protect India's diversity and was a powerful champion of secularism," the former Congress chief said.

Yechury was, of course, a life-long communist but that faith was anchored in democratic values, Gandhi said.

Indeed, his twelve-year stint in Parliament was memorable and left his indelible mark, she added.

"He (Yechury) played a pivotal role in UPA-1 and more recently contributed enormously to the emergence of the INDIA group in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He will be sorely missed," Gandhi said.