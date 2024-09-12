Committed ideologue: Prez Murmu, PM Modi, others condole Yechury's demise

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday condoled the demise of CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and expressed heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues.
She said Yechury, a committed ideologue, won friends cutting across the party lines.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The three-time party chief died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday following prolonged illness. He was 72.
"Saddened to learn about the demise of CPI (M) general secretary Shri Sitaram Yechury. First as a student leader and then in national politics and as a parliamentarian, he had a distinct and influential voice. Though a committed ideologue, he won friends cutting across the party lines. My heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues," Muru said in a post on X.
PM Modi
Expressing grief over the death of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said he was very loyal to his ideology.
Patnaik, who uploaded one of his pictures with Yechury on X, said, Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury after prolonged illness. The eloquent, erudite and affable leader will be sorely missed during debates on issues of national importance. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, friends and followers in the hour of grief. #OmShanti.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday expressed grief over the death of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, saying his demise was a great loss for Indian politics.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray condoled the death of CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday and hailed his commitment to his party and values he brought to politics.
"The country has lost a leader who dedicated his life to a cause to protect the interests of labourers, farmers, and the common man. His devotion to his party and an honest commitment to the values will always be considered ideal in politics. I express my tributes to Yechury for consistently maintaining personal relationships despite political differences," Shinde said in a post on X.
"A key leader of CPM passed away today. He will always be remembered as an important voice among the left parties. He was general secretary of the CPI-M two times consecutively. His death is a major loss to the left parties in the country. He was indeed an important voice for the labourers, workers and farmers. I offer my tributes to Yechury," Pawar said.
More From This Section
Thackeray said Yechury's five decade long political career was filled with struggle, adding he "was a good orator, student of the economy and a leader who would not compromise with his values, a patient and pleasant demeanour".
Yechury was a frank speaker and was adored across parties, Thackeray added.
"His sudden death is shocking. I offer my tributes to him," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.
Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said "we have lost a a leader who was in touch with various strata of society, and he would understand their pain".
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday condoled the passing away of CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, saying he was fierce in his determination to protect India's diversity and was a powerful champion of secularism.
"I am very saddened by the passing away of Sitaram Yechuryji. We had worked closely together during 2004-08 to begin with and the friendship that had been established then continued till his very end," said Gandhi in a statement.
"He was uncompromising in his commitment to the values of our country's Constitution embodied so very forcefully in its Preamble. He was fierce in his determination to protect India's diversity and was a powerful champion of secularism," the former Congress chief said.
Yechury was, of course, a life-long communist but that faith was anchored in democratic values, Gandhi said.
Indeed, his twelve-year stint in Parliament was memorable and left his indelible mark, she added.
"He (Yechury) played a pivotal role in UPA-1 and more recently contributed enormously to the emergence of the INDIA group in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He will be sorely missed," Gandhi said.