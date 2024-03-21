Sadhguru undergoes brain surgery after 'month-long headache': What we know

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev underwent an emergency brain surgery in New Delhi due to bleeding in skull, officials said on Wednesday.

"The surgery was carried out on March 17 to remove bleeding in the skull. Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator post-surgery," a statement from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital said. The 66-year-old spiritual guru is recovering post-surgery and "vital parameters have improved," the statement added.

Following the surgery, a bed-ridden Sadhguru also took to Instagram to share his health update with his followers. "The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull to try and find something, but found nothing totally empty. So they gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi with the patched-up skull but a damaged brain," he said.





Sadhguru faced 'life-threatening' situation

According to Apollo doctors, Sadhguru faced a "life-threatening situation". He suffered severe headaches for nearly four weeks, however, continued with his work commitments and neglected the health issue. The headache worsened by March 15, when he consulted Dr Suri over phone, the hospital statement said.

Suri immediately suspected a subdural haematoma and advised an urgent MRI, it added. The brain MRI revealed evidence of "chronic bleeding of three to four weeks duration as well as fresh bleeding that had occurred within a duration of 24 to 48 hours," the statement said.

According to the hospital, he developed a decline in his level of consciousness on March 17. He also felt weakness in his left leg and was admitted to the medical facility.

A fresh CT scan revealed an increase in brain swelling, following which Sadhguru was operated upon.

PM Modi speaks to Sadhguru

Several fans and public figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the spiritual leader a speedy recovery. "Spoke to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery," Modi said in a post on X.

What is subdural haematoma?

Sadhguru's deteriorating brain headaches prompted the doctor to suspect he was suffering from subdural haematoma. According to the UK's National Health Service, the phenomenon is a critical condition in which the "blood collects between the skull and the surface of the brain." Chronic headaches, loss of consciousness, confusion are among the usual symptoms of subdural haematoma.