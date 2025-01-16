Saif Ali Khan attacked at home: Was the attacker hiding inside all along?

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times by an alleged robber at his Bandra residence, raising serious questions about safety in Mumbai's neighbourhood. The attack occurred around 2:30 am but the CCTV footage shows no one entering the building after midnight, fuelling suspicions that the assailant was already inside, lying in wait.

The 54-year-old actor is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. Doctors revealed two of the stab wounds were deep, with one dangerously close to his spine. A statement from Khan’s team urged patience from fans and the media: “It’s a police matter. We will keep you updated.”

Also read: Saif Ali Khan once survived heart attack at 36. Here's all you need to know Mumbai Police are now piecing together clues from CCTV footage that shows no unusual activity at Khan’s building after midnight. “It appears the attacker gained access earlier and was hiding inside the premises before the attack,” a source close to the investigation told NDTV.

The assailant fled the scene after engaging in a scuffle with the actor, and authorities are working to identify them using available footage.

The high-profile attack has triggered a political storm, with Opposition leaders slamming the Maharashtra government for its perceived failure to ensure safety. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi blasted the administration, saying, “What a shame that Mumbai sees another high-profile attempt on life… This attack on Saif Ali Khan raises serious questions about Mumbai Police and the Home Minister.”

Chaturvedi highlighted previous incidents, such as the murder of politician Baba Siddique and the firing outside Salman Khan’s residence, to emphasise the growing concerns. “If even celebrities in Bandra, with its supposedly high security, are not safe, what hope does the common man have?” she added.