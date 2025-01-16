Isro successfully performs docking of satellites as part of SpaDeX Mission

Isro on Thursday successfully performed the docking of satellites as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), sources in the space agency said.

"The docking was performed successfully. We will be issuing a statement soon," a source told PTI.

Earlier on January 12, Isro brought the two spacecraft to three metres and then moved them back to safe distance in its trial attempt to dock the satellites.

Isro had successfully launched the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission on December 30, 2024.

The PSLV C60 rocket carrying two small satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), along with 24 payloads, had lifted off from the first launchpad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, and about 15 minutes after liftoff, the two small spacecraft weighing about 220 kg each were launched into a 475-km circular orbit as intended.

According to Isro, the SpaDeX mission is a cost-effective technology demonstrator mission for the demonstration of in-space docking using two small spacecraft that was launched by PSLV.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated scientists and engineers at ISRO on the successful docking of two satellites in space. "Congratulations to our scientists at @isro and the entire space fraternity for the successful demonstration of space docking of satellites. It is a significant stepping stone for India's ambitious space missions in the years to come," Modi said in a post on X. Meanwhile President Droupadi Murmu said India's space programme achieved a historic milestone with the successful docking of the two satellites and congratulated ISRO and its scientists for boosting the country's space capabilities. In space, docking technology is essential when multiple rocket launches are required to achieve common mission objectives.

"India is the fourth nation to have demonstrated space docking capability. This achievement paves the way for India's future endeavours in space exploration such as Chandrayaan-4, India's planned space station and Gaganyaan," she said in a post on X. "India's space programme achieves historic milestone with the successful docking of the two satellites launched under Space Docking Experiment, SpaDeX!," Murmu said. Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh also congratulated ISRO scientists and engineers for accomplishing the space docking experiment and said it would pave the way for future missions, including the Bharatiya Antriksh Station.

Singh, also the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, took to X to greet scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

"Congrats ISRO. Finally made it. SpaDeX has accomplished the unbelievable... docking complete... and it is all indigenous Bharatiya Docking System'," Singh said.