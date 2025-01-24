Was with Kareena, heard screams from Jeh's room: Saif's statement to cops

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who was injured during a home invasion at his Bandra residence on January 16, gave his statement to the police on Thursday, shedding light on the events of the night. This marks the latest development in the investigation.

According to Saif, he and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, were in their bedroom when they heard the screams of their nanny, Eliyama Phillip, who was in their younger son Jeh’s room. Rushing to the scene, they found an intruder inside. Jeh was crying, and chaos unfolded as Saif tried to restrain the man. During the struggle, the attacker stabbed Saif multiple times on his neck, back, and arms, forcing him to loosen his grip.

Despite his injuries, Saif managed to push the attacker away, and the household staff quickly secured Jeh and locked the intruder in the room. Phillip, aged 56, later informed Saif that the man had demanded Rs 1 crore from her before the actor arrived.

ALSO READ: Mika Singh offers Rs 1 lakh to auto driver for rushing Saif to hospital Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors revealed that one of the stab wounds had narrowly missed his spinal cord by just 2 millimetres. He underwent surgery for his injuries and was discharged on January 21.

A hospital form listed Afsar Zaidi, a close friend of Saif, as the person responsible for his admission at 4:11 am. However, Zaidi clarified that he arrived at the hospital later and assisted with the paperwork, as Saif’s elder son, Taimur, was too young to complete the formalities.

'Wasn't aware of Saif's celebrity status'

The attacker, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national, allegedly broke into the house with the intent to steal, unaware of the actor’s celebrity status. He has confessed that he wasn't aware of Saif's celebrity status and was only there to steal. After the incident, Islam fled, but police managed to nab him in Thane.

Following Saif’s discharge from the hospital, police have provided temporary protection to the family, including two constables who will accompany them during outings.

Meanwhile, the police continue their investigation, with statements from key witnesses, including the salon owner who assisted Islam in altering his appearance post-incident.