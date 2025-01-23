Mika Singh offers Rs 1 lakh to auto driver for rushing Saif to hospital

The auto driver, Bhajan Singh Rana, who rushed Saif Ali Khan to hospital, helping save his life, was rewarded Rs 1 lakh by singer Mika Singh. After the actor was stabbed multiple times by an intruder at his Bandra house on January 16, it was Rana who helped to take him to the hospital.

In an Instagram post, the Punjabi artist thanked the auto driver for his bravery and promised to give him Rs 1 lakh as a reward. He stated, “I strongly believe he deserves a reward of at least Rs 11 lakhs for saving India’s favourite superstar. His heroic act is truly commendable. If possible, could you please share his contact information with me? I’d like to reward him with Rs 1 lakh as a token of appreciation (sic).”

Saif Ali Khan knife attack: The incident

On January 16, an intruder broke into Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence, Satguru Sharan, and stabbed him six times. At 2:30 in the morning after the attack, he was taken in an autorickshaw to Lilavati Hospital, where he had two surgeries. On January 19, the Mumbai Police arrested the alleged attacker, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, 30, a Bangladeshi living in Thane, Mumbai. On Sunday afternoon, he appeared in a metropolitan magistrate's court and was sent to 5-day police custody.

What Rana had to say about the Knife attack incident?

Before the actor got discharged from the hospital, Saif had a quick moment with the driver . The actor thanked Rana for his hard work and hugged him. Rana was also blessed by Sharmila Tagore, Saif's mother.

According to Instant Bollywood, Rana responded on Tuesday when asked if he would take a new autorickshaw if Saif presented it to him. To which he stated, “Maang toh nhi raha magar agar unki ichcha hogi aur dena chahenge toh le lunga. Maine kabhi nhi kaha ki maine jo kiya hai uske liye mujhey kuch mile ya mai uss cheez k liye laalach kar raha hu.” ("I'm not asking for it, but if he chooses to gift it, I would gladly accept. I never claimed that I deserve any reward for what I did, nor am I doing this out of greed.")

“I was treated with respect… I was invited today, which felt good. There was nothing special, it was just a normal meeting. I told him, 'Just get well soon, I had prayed for you earlier, and I will continue to pray…” Rana added reporters after meeting Saif Ali Khan.