Saif Ali Khan meets driver who took him to hospital, after being stabbed

Saif Ali Khan met Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto driver who took him to hospital. Khan was stabbed at home in the early hours of January 16 and he was rushed to Lilavati Hospital. Saif was discharged on January 21.

In the viral picture, Saif Ali Khan could be seen smiling beside Mr Rana. While posing for the camera, he could be seen resting his hands over the driver's shoulders.

Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries to repair his wounds after being stabbed several times by an intruder in an attempted burglary. After six days, the actor finally returned home.

Saif and his mother Sharmila Tagore, expressed their gratitude to the rickshaw driver, Bhajan Singh Rana. They assured the 54-year-old driver to feel free to ask for any help whenever he needed.

Bhajan met Saif Ali Khan and family

Bhajan met Saif Ali Khan and family

After meeting with the actor, Bhajan Singh Rana spoke to the media and he shared about his experience with the actor and his family.

Bhajan told the media that Saif Ali Khan and his family invited him at 3.30 pm and when he entered the actor's house his family was already there. He said that he was treated with respect.

"I was invited today, which felt really good. There was nothing special, it was just a normal meeting. I told him, 'Just get well soon, I had prayed for you earlier, and I will continue to pray..." auto-driver Bhajan Singh Rana said.

Bhajan Singh shared the incident

Earlier, the auto driver narrated what really happened on Wednesday night.

In an interview, he said he was wandering on Linkin Road and then suddenly he heard a woman's voice shouting "rickshaw, rickshaw, rickshaw, roko, roko, roko (stop, stop, stop)." She then asked to stop the auto near the building gate.

Mr Rana didn't know if the person was Saif Ali Khan and said, "I did not know he was Saif Ali Khan. It was an emergency. I was nervous about who is this passenger that is getting into my auto. I was worried that I might get into trouble. And that is why I was nervous,"

While narrating the sequence of the events, he said, "He (Saif) was wearing a white shirt stained with blood. A child sat with him, a young man also sat with him."

Mumbai Police arrested the attacker

Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police. Shehzad illegally entered India and had been living under the false name, Bijoy Das. Allegedly breaking into the actor's home and attacking him.