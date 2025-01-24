Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to appear before Parliamentary panel on Waqf Bill today

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to appear before Parliamentary panel on Waqf Bill today

Besides Mirwaiz, the committee is also scheduled to hear the views of the Lawyers for Justice group today

Waqf Parliamentary panel
Waqf Parliamentary committee will now consider the bill in detail on January 27 | Image: X/@jagdambikapalmp
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 7:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the religious head of Kashmir, will appear before the parliamentary panel on Waqf Amendment Bill on Friday to convey his reservations about the draft legislation.

The Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, chaired by BJP leader Jagdambika Pal, also put off its deliberations on clause-by-clause consideration of the draft legislation to next week following reservations expressed by the Opposition leaders.

The committee will now consider the bill in detail on Monday.

Besides Mirwaiz, the committee is also scheduled to hear the views of the Lawyers for Justice group on Friday.

The revised schedule of the Committee was circulated late Thursday night.

Earlier, the Mirwaiz was slated to meet Pal at his residence.

Also Read

Trump signs executive order on developing AI 'free from ideological bias'

Trump signs executive order to declassify JFK, RFK, MLK assassination files

Trump tells businesses to manufacture in US or face higher tariffs

Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec suggests 'Bull Spread' strategy on IRCTC

National Girl Child Day 2025: History, significance, wishes and more

On Wednesday, a brief statement issued by Muttahida Majlis-E-Ulema (MMU), headed by the Mirwaiz, said the delegation would convey strong reservations on certain provisions of the bill that stands to have far-reaching implications for the management and autonomy of Waqf properties and the welfare of the Muslims, especially the underprivileged.

This is for the first time the Mirwaiz, who also heads the virtually defunct separatist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference, has stepped out of the Kashmir valley post abrogation of the special status of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gujarat received FDI equity inflow of $57.65 billion in last 10 years: Govt

Telangana govt inks MoUs worth Rs 1.79 trillion investments at Davos

Delhi cyberfrauds siphoned Rs 4,900 cr cyber crime money abroad: ED

New Delhi-based short film 'Anuja' earns nomination for Oscars 2025

News updates: 'I say to Canada, you can always become a state,' says Trump in his address at WEF

Topics :Jagdambika PalWaqf BoardShia Waqf boardLand Bill

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 7:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story