Saif Ali Khan walked in 'like a lion' after stab attack, say doctors

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is recovering after being stabbed multiple times during a knife attack at his home. On Friday, doctors at Lilavati Hospital revealed that, despite being critically injured and covered in blood, the 54-year-old actor walked into the hospital “like a lion,” refusing a stretcher and displaying incredible resilience.

Dr Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer at Lilavati Hospital, praised Saif’s bravery, calling him a true hero. “He was soaked in blood when he arrived at the hospital. But he walked in like a lion. He is a real hero… He is very fortunate. If the knife were 2 mm deeper, he would have sustained a serious injury,” Dr Uttamani told NDTV.

Details of the attack

The stabbing occurred on Thursday when an intruder broke into Saif’s home intending to rob the family. Saif confronted the attacker to protect his children and staff, sustaining multiple stab wounds in the process. According to Jeh’s nanny, the assailant demanded Rs 1 crore during the attack.

How is Saif Ali Khan doing now?

Doctors at Lilavati Hospital shared that Saif is recovering “very well” and may be discharged in 2-3 days. After undergoing a five-hour emergency surgery, he was moved from the ICU to a regular ward, and his recovery has been progressing as expected.

Dr Nitin Dange, a neurosurgeon at Lilavati, stated, “We are observing his progress, and he is doing excellently well according to our expectations. As per his progress, we have advised bed rest, and if he is comfortable, we will discharge him in two to three days.”

Injuries and surgery

Saif sustained three injuries: two on his hands and one on the right side of his neck. The most serious wound was on his back, near the thoracic spine. Dr Dange explained that the knife went deep into his back, touching the dura and spinal cord but miraculously avoiding permanent damage. “A sharp object was lodged inside, which went very deep, touching the dura and the spinal cord, but it has not damaged the spinal cord,” he said.

Mumbai police investigation

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have launched a full-scale investigation to track down the attacker, who fled the scene following the assault. Multiple teams are working to apprehend the intruder.