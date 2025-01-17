Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Gems, jewellery exports fall 10.29% to $1.97 billion in Dec: GJEPC

Gems, jewellery exports fall 10.29% to $1.97 billion in Dec: GJEPC

Exports of Polished Lab Grown Diamonds fell 5.48 per cent to $ 78.93 million (in Rs 670.77 crore) against $ 83.51 million (Rs 695.48 crore) a year ago, according to provisional data by GJEPC

Gold, jewellery
New Delhi: Gold ornaments on display at a jewellery showroom on the Dhanteras festival, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The overall gems and jewellery exports declined 10.29 per cent year-on-year to $ 1,967.98 million (Rs 16,719.460 crore) due to geopolitical tensions and a slowdown in demand in China, GJEPC said on Friday.

Gems and jewellery exports stood at $ 2,193.82 million (Rs 18,269.7 crore) in December 2023, according to data from industry apex body Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

"The geopolitical tensions continue to affect the overall demand. The slowdown in demand in key export destinations, including China, has also impacted the shipments," GJEPC chairman Vipul Shah told PTI.

The overall export of Cut and Polished diamonds (CPD) declined 10.36 per cent to $ 773.1 million (Rs 6,569.7 crores) in December compared to $ 862.48 million (Rs 7,182.53 crores) in the same period of 2023.

Exports of Polished Lab Grown Diamonds fell 5.48 per cent to $ 78.93 million (in Rs 670.77 crore) against $ 83.51 million (Rs 695.48 crore) a year ago, according to provisional data by GJEPC.

The total export of gold jewellery also witnessed a 3.56 per cent decline to $ 868.03 million (Rs 7,374.41 crore) in December 2024 from $ 900.11 million (Rs 7,496.27 crore) in the year-ago period.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: India in touch with US to clarify impact of its latest sanctions

Saif Ali Khan attack: New video shows suspect going upstairs in building

PM expects eight-fold growth in EV sales, seeks investments in auto sector

Future of mobility belongs to India: PM Modi at Bharat Mobility Expo

PM Modi to distribute 6.5 million SVAMITVA property cards on Jan 19

Topics :Gems and jewellery exportgems and jewellery sectorGems and jewellery

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story