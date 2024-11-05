Salman Khan receives second death threat; Rs 5 crore ransom demanded

Mumbai Police have confirmed receiving a fresh WhatsApp threat directed at Bollywood actor Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Sources report that the message delivered to the traffic control room issued Khan a grim ultimatum: either make a public apology or pay Rs 5 crore to secure his safety.

This is the second such threat Khan has received in a week. The latest message, purportedly from an associate of the infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, arrived late last night, adding to the series of intimidations targeting the actor.

According to police sources, the sender stated, “Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother is speaking, and if Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our temple and apologise or pay Rs 5 crore. If he does not comply, we will kill him; our gang is still active."

In response, the police have intensified efforts to identify the sender, launching a comprehensive investigation. Security around Khan has been further strengthened in light of this escalating threat. Officials believe this incident could signal a new level of danger surrounding the actor.

This latest threat follows an earlier threat received on October 30, when an unidentified individual demanded Rs 2 crore from Khan. Furthermore, in recent years, Khan has faced multiple incidents targeting his safety, including an attempt by two individuals to enter his Panvel farmhouse with falsified identification earlier this year and a threat email reportedly from gangster Goldy Brar in 2023.

In 2022, a letter threatening Khan was found near his residence. Security measures for the actor have now been enhanced following the murder of Baba Siddique, who was killed on October 12 outside Zeeshan’s office during Dussehra festivities. The next day, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility, citing Siddique’s close association with Khan as the motive.