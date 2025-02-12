Comic Samay Raina scrubs all 'India's Got Latent' videos amid backlash

Comedian Samay Raina said on Wednesday that he has removed all 'India Got Latent' videos from his YouTube channel amid a raging controversy over YouTuber and social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial comments on his show."Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," Raina posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).Raina now faces summons from the Maharashtra Cyber Department.Ranveer Allahbadia, with over 16 million followers across social media platforms, faced backlash after video clips of his remarks about parents from the latest show episode went viral, sparking widespread calls for action. Amid backlash, Allahbadia issued a video apology where he called his comment a "lapse in judgement".