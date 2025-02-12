LIVE news: This is the right time to invest in India, says PM Modi to French business leaders

Associate Sponsors
On the last day of his three-day France visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the second Indian consulate in the country after the Embassy in Paris. He will also attend a ceremony a ceremony to pay homage to soldiers who died in First and Second World Wars at the Mazargues War Cemetery. PM Modi will embark on a US visit on February 13 after the conclusion of his French tour. Earlier at the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris, PM Modi underscored that AI regulation should not only mitigate risks but also foster innovation and advance global sustainability goals. “AI is writing the code for humanity in this century. But it is very different from other technology milestones in human history. AI is developing at an unprecedented scale and speed and being adapted and deployed even faster,” PM Modi said.
First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 9:04 AM IST