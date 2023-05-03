Govt asks SC to not rush in granting legal validation to same-sex marriage

The court was urged not to rush to grant legal validation of same-sex marriage in the country and let Parliament decide the next course of action on grounds that the whole social fabric will be ripped apart and the preparedness of society to accept the change was equally important.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard some important cases including the same-sex marriage case. Centre told SC it will constitute a committee headed by the cabinet secretary to examine administrative steps that could be taken for addressing "genuine humane concerns" of same-sex couples without going into the issue of legalising their marriage.