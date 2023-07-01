Home / India News / Samruddhi Expressway accident: RTO report rules out tyre burst, speeding

Samruddhi Expressway accident: RTO report rules out tyre burst, speeding

A bus carrying 33 passengers from Nagpur to Pune on the Samruddhi Expressway overturned and caught fire in Sindkhedraja in Buldhana at 1.32 am, killing 25 occupants

Press Trust of India Amravati
Mumbai bus accident (Photo: ANI)

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 4:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A tyre burst could not have caused Saturday's bus accident on Samruddhi Expressway, in which 25 persons were charred to death, as there were no pieces of rubber or tyre markings at the scene, the Amravati Regional Transport Office (RTO) stated in its report.

The RTO report, which was based on survivors' accounts, said there was no evidence (rubber pieces of tyres after burst) or tyre markings at the spot, and the impact marking was on the wheel disc, which was bent, and not on the tyre itself.

A bus carrying 33 passengers from Nagpur to Pune on the Samruddhi Expressway overturned and caught fire in Sindkhedraja in Buldhana at 1.32 am, killing 25 occupants.

As per the details provided by one of the survivors, the bus dashed into a steel pole on the right side of the road, leading to the driver losing control of the vehicle, which then hit the divider, the report said.

It further said the impact of the front tyre hitting the divider was so severe that it caused the front axle assembly to dislocate from the bus chassis.

The right side of the vehicle, where the diesel tank is located, again hit the divider, the impact cleaving the bus body, the report said.

After the front axle assembly got dislocated, the front portion of the bus hit the road and the resultant friction generated heat and fire (as engine oil temperature was also high since the bus was in on mode), the report said.

The vehicle then overturned on its left side after getting dragged due to the absence of the front axle, which caused more heat resulting in a blaze, it added.

The bus turning turtle on its left side blocked the passenger entrance-exit and the loss of alignment of the vehicle due to the impact of the accident also made the emergency door inoperative, it said.

The report, however, noted that speed may not have been a cause of the accident since the bus took two hours and 24 minutes to cover the 152-kilometre stretch from the entry point of the Samruddhi Expressway to the spot in Sindkhedraja where the accident took place.

The bus entered the Expressway at 11:08 pm and the accident took place 152 kilometres away at 1:32 am, which means the average speed of the bus was 70 kilometres per hour, the report said.

The bus was on its way from Nagpur to Pune and had started its journey from Vidarbha's largest city at 5pm on Friday.

It was on the Nagpur-Wardha-Yavatmal-Darwha-Karanja(Lad)-Samruddhi Expressway-Pune route, the report said.

Also Read

Maha CM Shinde assures steps to curb accidents on Samruddhi Expressway

Maha bus accident: CM Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia, free treatment

Maharashtra CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis reach Buldhana bus accident site

Maha bus accident: Tyre burst caused mishap which killed 25, say police

25 people charred to death as bus catches fire on expressway in Maharashtra

Boat service between Sri Lanka, India to be delayed further: Lanka Minister

Right time to bring UCC, Oppn should refrain from communal politics: Naqvi

On GST anniversary, CAIT calls for fresh review of indirect tax regime

HC to pass order on cognisance of chargesheet against Brij Bhushan on Jul 7

NIA files additional charge sheet against 9 in K'taka ISIS conspiracy case

Topics :AccidentBus accidentMaharashtra

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story