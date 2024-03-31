Home / India News / Sandeshkhali case: CBI custody of Shajahan's brother extended by 5 days

Sandeshkhali case: CBI custody of Shajahan's brother extended by 5 days

Press Trust of India Barasat (WB)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 6:09 PM IST
A court in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday remanded Sheikh Alamgir, the brother of Sandeshkhali fiasco key accused Shajahan Sheikh, to five days in CBI custody.

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate of Basirhat sub-divisional court also sent Mafijur Molla, another associate of Shajahan, to CBI custody for a similar duration.

Sheikh Alamgir and Mafijur Molla were produced before the court after their nine-day CBI custody, which was pronounced on March 22, ended on Sunday.

Shajahan, who has been suspended from the ruling Trinamool Congress, and his associates are accused of sexual abuse of women and land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

Topics :CBIWest Bengal

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

