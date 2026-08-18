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Home / India News / Satyendar Jain, ex-DJB CEO among six arrested in STP projects tender case

Satyendar Jain, ex-DJB CEO among six arrested in STP projects tender case

The other accused arrested are Ankit Srivastava, a former contractual consultant with the DJB, and private persons Nagendra Yadav, Raja Kumar Kurra and Pankaj Verma

Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health minister
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 9:58 PM IST
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Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and ex-Delhi Jal Board CEO Udit Prakash Rai (IAS) are among six persons arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch in connection with an alleged corruption case involving the tendering process for sewage treatment plant projects of the Delhi Jal Board, an officer said on Tuesday.

The other accused arrested are Ankit Srivastava, a former contractual consultant with the DJB, and private persons Nagendra Yadav, Raja Kumar Kurra and Pankaj Verma, the ACB said in a statement.

The case was registered on May 11, 2024, on a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance, over alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process related to augmentation and upgradation of sewage treatment plants of the DJB.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Satyendra JainDelhi Jal Board

First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 9:58 PM IST

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