SC dismisses plea challenging order confirming extension of ban on SIMI

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea challenging an order of a judicial tribunal which confirmed the five-year extension of ban imposed on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta dismissed the plea challenging the tribunal's July 24, 2024 order.

The tribunal was constituted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 after the Centre had on January 29, 2024 decided to extend the ban on SIMI for five years.

The SIMI was first declared outlawed in 2001 during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and since then the ban has been extended periodically.