IMD issues flash flood alert for 13 Jharkhand districts amid rain forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued flash flood warning for 13 Jharkhand districts amid prediction of heavy rainfall in parts of the state, an official said.

The IMD has issued the warning for Bokaro, East Singhbhum, Giridih, Gumla, Khunti, Latehar, Lohardaga, Palamu, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Saraikela, Simdega and West Singhbhum districts till 5.30 pm of Tuesday.

"Surface runoff and inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas," IMD said in its bulletin.

An 'orange' alert for very heavy rainfall has been issued in parts of Jharkhand till July 17, the IMD official said.

The alert has been sounded for Gumla, Simdega, Khunti and West Singhbhum districts, which are likely to experience torrential rain between 8.30 am on Monday and 8.30 am on Tuesday, the IMD said.