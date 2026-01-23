SC flags registry lapse over connected bail pleas before different Benches

Both accused approached the Supreme Court against the bail cancellation. When Arsheel’s plea came up before Justices Bindal and Chandurkar on January 21, counsel informed the court that Junaid Khan’s petition had already been listed before another Bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna. It was also pointed out that the Nagarathna-led Bench had issued notice in Junaid’s matter and stayed the High Court’s order. In view of this, Justices Bindal and Chandurkar directed that Arsheel’s petition also be placed before the same Bench. At the same time, the court questioned how related matters were allowed to be listed before different Benches and asked the registry to explain the lapse to the Chief Justice of India.