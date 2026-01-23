Associate Sponsors

SC flags registry lapse over connected bail pleas before different Benches

SC flags registry lapse over connected bail pleas before different Benches

The Supreme Court flags a serious registry lapse after connected bail pleas from the same case were listed before different Benches, seeking accountability

Calling for accountability, the Bench directed the registry to place the matter before the Chief Justice of India
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 7:17 PM IST
The Supreme Court has flagged a serious lapse by its registry after two connected petitions arising from the same criminal case were placed before different Benches. A Bench of Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice AS Chandurkar observed on Wednesday that pleas filed by co-accused, both challenging identical orders of the same High Court, ought not to have been split across Benches. The order was uploaded late on Thursday night.
 
Calling for accountability, the Bench directed the registry to place the matter before the Chief Justice of India.
 
“The registry is directed to place complete facts before the Chief Justice of India that, against the same impugned order passed by the High Court arising out of the same FIR, why two petitions filed before this court have been listed before different Benches. Responsibility of the guilty officer needs to be fixed,” the court said.
 
The proceedings stem from an Allahabad High Court decision cancelling bail granted to two men accused in a murder case involving offences under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1988. On December 15, 2025, Justice Anil Kumar of the High Court passed separate but similar orders withdrawing bail earlier granted to Arsheel alias Amaan and co-accused Junaid Khan alias Sheebu.
 
Both accused approached the Supreme Court against the bail cancellation. When Arsheel’s plea came up before Justices Bindal and Chandurkar on January 21, counsel informed the court that Junaid Khan’s petition had already been listed before another Bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna. It was also pointed out that the Nagarathna-led Bench had issued notice in Junaid’s matter and stayed the High Court’s order. In view of this, Justices Bindal and Chandurkar directed that Arsheel’s petition also be placed before the same Bench. At the same time, the court questioned how related matters were allowed to be listed before different Benches and asked the registry to explain the lapse to the Chief Justice of India.
 

Supreme Court CJI Chief Justice of India Allahabad High Court

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

