Aaditya Thackeray urges Centre to reject mining in Tiger Reserve corridor

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has urged the Centre to reject proposed mining projects in the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve corridor in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, saying these projects will "inflict unchecked ecological damage".

In a letter to Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, Thackeray said these projects are detrimental to both the forests they are located in as well as the wildlife that inhabits these forests.

"In the first week of January, Maharashtra's State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) approved mining projects in Lohardongari near the Ghodazari Wildlife Sanctuary and Marki-Mangli in the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve corridor," Thackeray said.