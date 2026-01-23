TN Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to continue with MGNREGA

The Tamil Nadu assembly on Friday adopted a resolution urging the Centre to continue with the MGNREGA to protect the livelihoods of the rural population in the state.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Referring to the latest rural employment scheme Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) introduced by the Centre, Stalin said, "the proposed new scheme replaces the MGNREGA and is designed in a manner that undermines the livelihoods of rural people across India, the financial structure of the states, the self-reliance of the local bodies and employment opportunities for the rural women." Stalin noted that the all initiatives whether it is an infrastructure project or a scheme to uplift the livelihoods of the people, all the programmes were implemented efficiently without discrimination in Tamil Nadu.

"In several Union government projects, Tamil Nadu ranks first in India and continues to receive appreciation from various ministries," Stalin said amid thumping of desks by the Treasury benches. Stalin alleged that the Centre was not releasing funds based on progress of a project and that the Union government deliberately avoids immediate release of funds showing a 'step-motherly' attitude towards the development of Tamil Nadu. Under MGNREGA, Rs 1,026 crore for wages and Rs 1,087 crore for the material component remain unreleased to this day. "Who is affected due to the delay of the funds. It is the common people and farmers living in the rural areas of Tamil Nadu.Why this discrimination against our state, Stalin asked.

Recalling that the DMK MPs have strongly opposed the VB-G RAM G scheme at its introduction stage, Stalin said, "All opposition parties have raised their voices together. However, the Union government disregarding the people's voice has passed it. This new scheme is not based on the needs of the people. I have already written a letter to the PM regarding this on December 18, 2025." The Chief Minister said under the new scheme VB-G RAM G, employment to is not provided as a "Right to Work" but is based on a provisional allocation to be determined by the Centre. Stalin also said that the name of Mahatma Gandhi has been removed and replaced withVB - G RAM G with various ulterior motives.