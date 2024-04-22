Home / India News / SC grants Centre one week to provide relief to drought-stricken Karnataka

SC grants Centre one week to provide relief to drought-stricken Karnataka

Karnataka government has sought financial assistance of Rs 18,171.44 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for drought-relief from the Centre

Representative image
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 3:28 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court emphasised the importance of amicably resolving differences within a federal structure while urging the Centre and Karnataka to find a solution to the state's drought worries, according to a report by The Hindu.

A Bench, comprising Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta, addressed Attorney General R Venkataramani for the Union and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Karnataka, emphasising the equality of both Union and State governments as partners within the federal system.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


This reminder from the apex court comes in the wake of recent disputes between states and the Centre, with several states resorting to legal action against the Union government. Tamil Nadu, for instance, accused the Centre of neglecting the state's needs by delaying the release of disaster relief funds, while Kerala filed a suit directly in the Supreme Court regarding interference in its borrowing limits.

Background on case

Karnataka had filed a petition with the court after failure to receive drought relief from the central government. The petition, highlighting the dire humanitarian crisis in the state, cited its request for financial assistance of Rs 18,171.44 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) six months ago.

The state has suffered significant crop damage, with losses estimated at Rs 35,162.05 crore. This stemmed from severe drought conditions due to a substantial deficit in rainfall, which was the third lowest the state had witnessed in the last 122 years.

The state argued that the Centre's failure to provide assistance violated fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, including the right to equality and the right to life. Despite the submission of drought relief memoranda and assessment reports, the Centre has yet to take decisive action.

Karnataka urged the Supreme Court to intervene, emphasising the Centre's obligations under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and relevant guidelines for disaster relief. The state highlighted the urgency of the situation, urging prompt action to alleviate its people's suffering.

The state submitted memoranda for drought relief, which included Rs 4,663.12 crore for crop loss input subsidy, Rs 12,577.9 crore for gratuitous relief to families affected by drought, Rs 566.78 crore to address the shortage of drinking water, and Rs 363.68 crore for cattle care.

Centre engaging in a 'contest' with Karnataka

In the previous hearing on April 8, the Supreme Court questioned the Centre's approach in engaging in a "contest" with drought-stricken Karnataka over relief aid. Justice Gavai emphasised the need to avoid such contests, noting the increasing trend of state governments resorting to legal proceedings.

Centre cited the ongoing Lok Sabha elections as a reason for the delay during the hearing on Monday. The Karnataka government expressed willingness to wait for a week to address its drought relief concerns.

Also Read

30% districts saw high number of rain-deficit yrs in 4 decades: CEEW study

IND vs ENG: Pace or spin-friendly - Here's how Lucknow pitch could behave

Erratic rainfall, festive demand raised cost of veg thali 10% in November

India's fiscal deficit between Apr-Oct 45% of FY24 target of Rs 17.87 trn

Millet prices double on increased consumption; bad weather hits production

Women pre-book window seats, men prefer aisle in domestic flights: MMT

SC seeks Guj govt's reply on bail plea of ex-IAS officer Pradeep Sharma

Soumya murder case: SC notice on plea challenging bail granted to convicts

PM Modi's 'infiltrators' remark: What did ex-PM Manmohan Singh say in 2006?

LS polls: EC holds meeting to discuss measures to mitigate heatwave risks

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Karnataka governmentKarnatakacentral governmentDroughtDrought compensationSupreme CourtBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story