SC halts new mining leases in 4 states to safeguard Aravalli ecosystem

The Supreme Court has prohibited Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi from granting new mining leases and renewals in the vulnerable ecosystem of the Aravallis, India's oldest mountain range, The Hindu reported. The court said the injunction does not affect existing legal mining.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and A S Oka formed a committee to devise a definition of the Aravali range. It comprised officials from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, forest secretaries of the four states, and representatives from relevant bodies, to facilitate the drafting of a uniform policy to safeguard the range.

A preliminary report by the Forest Survey of India (FSI), submitted by the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), defined the region of Aravalli range to include some hills, as well as a 100-metre-wide buffer zone.

The Aravali range serves as a crucial barrier against the encroachment of the Thar desert into the northern plains. The committee has been directed to submit its final report within two months, and the matter is scheduled for further hearing in July.

The Supreme Court's concern for the preservation of the Aravali range dates back to 1985 when it established a special forest bench. Over the years, the court has issued several orders banning stone quarrying, sand mining, commercial activities, and ordering the removal of encroachments from the forested hills. However, illegal activities persist due to the connivance of unscrupulous elements and administrative authorities.

Amicus curiae K Parameshwar and senior advocate ADN Rao advocated for the mapping of mining areas in the Aravali range to prevent mining from encroaching into additional areas and causing irreparable damage to the delicate ecology. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Haryana, assured the court that the state is not opposed to mapping mining areas and pledged to implement all court orders regarding the preservation of the Aravali ecosystem diligently.

Parameshwar proposed a complete ban on all mining in the Aravali range, but the Supreme Court said that could have adverse consequences.

Last year, the Haryana government announced plans to erect pillars along its borders with Rajasthan to delineate its territory from its neighbour. This move was prompted by the rampant illegal mining along the porous borders, with the Aravali terrain providing cover for such activities.

Illegal mining in the Aravalli region of Haryana has been banned since 2009, following a Supreme Court order. However, despite the ban, illegal mining operations persist, posing a threat to the Aravali range, which acts as a crucial barrier between Rajasthan and North India. Without the protection of the Aravallis, the deserts of Rajasthan could encroach into the fertile plains of North India, leading to ecological and environmental consequences.



