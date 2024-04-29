Home / India News / SC refuses plea seeking postponement of CA exams scheduled in May

SC refuses plea seeking postponement of CA exams scheduled in May

It noted that the general elections to the Lok Sabha are to be held on May 7 and 13 and no exam has been scheduled for May 6 and May 12

File Image: Supreme Court
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking postponement of certain papers of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams scheduled for May on account of the Lok Sabha polls.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has not fixed the examination on election dates.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It noted that the general elections to the Lok Sabha are to be held on May 7 and 13 and no exam has been scheduled for May 6 and May 12.

Altering the examination date would disrupt the extensive arrangements already in place for the conduct of the examination and it could result in grave injustice for some students, it said.

The scheduling of exams pertains to policy decisions, it said while refusing to entertain the PIL.

But weighing the importance of the right to vote we have examined the position of candidates who shall be appearing for exams and would also need to vote. 591 centres are there and no exams on polling dates. At this stage when 4 lakh plus students have enrolled, any relief at this stage would result in grave prejudice, the CJI said.

The Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams are scheduled to start from May 2 and continue till May 17.

The plea sought that the exams scheduled for May 8 and May 14 be postponed to other dates as elections are going to be held in some states on May 7 and May 13.

The Delhi High Court, on April 8, has refused to postpone the CA exams while dealing with another plea.

The high court had said it was surprised that such a request was made before it and termed the petition as "bereft of substance".

The counsel representing the ICAI had submitted that rescheduling the exam in the second week of June would throw the exercise into disarray and added that due care has been taken to ensure that no exams are scheduled on the dates when polling will be held.

Also Read

Bihar Board Exam Dates 2024: BSEB announces class 10, 12 exam dates

NDA exam 1 and 2 exam schedule out at upsc.gov.in; check details here

CBSE Board exam 2024: Board releases Class 10, 12 practical exam guidelines

ICAI to conduct foundation, intermediate examinations three times a year

MBSE releases Class 10, 12 date sheets on official website, check details

Mahadev app case: Tamannaah Bhatia seeks time to reply to ED summons

Over 196K people including foreigners visited Mizoram in 2023: Tourism Dept

SC refuses to consider listing of plea on abolition of collegium system

SC seeks ED's response on ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's interim bail plea

SC adjourns former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji bail plea till May 6

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Supreme Courtchartered accountantsEntrance ExamsLok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story