SC rejects bail plea of Prajwal Revanna booked for rape, sexual assault

The Supreme Court on Monday denied bail to former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, accused of rape and sexual assault.

Rejecting the plea, a bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma observed Revanna was a "very influential person".

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the politician, argued that the chargesheet had been filed in the case without the charge of Section 376 (rape) of the IPC.

The bench, however, observed it could not interfere with the Karnataka High Court's October 21 decision denying him bail.

Subsequently, Rohatgi sought the liberty to approach the court after six months.

The bench said it could not say anything about it and dismissed the plea.

In August, a special investigation team (SIT) in Karnataka which is probing four cases of sexual assault and harassment against Revanna submitted a 2,144-page chargesheet.

More From This Section

The chargesheet pertains to an alleged rape case against the former MLA.

Revanna is the son of Holenarasipura JD(S) MLA H D Revanna and the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.

He is currently in judicial custody at Parappana Agrahara Jail for allegedly sexually abusing several women and video-recording the alleged crime.

These cases came to light after pen-drives containing his alleged videos were reportedly circulated in Hassan ahead of the Lok Sabha polls on April 26.

SIT officials arrested Revanna soon after he landed at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport from Germany on May 31. He left for Germany on April 27, a day after Lok Sabha polls in Hassan.

JD(S) suspended him from the party following the allegations and a "blue corner notice" seeking information about his whereabouts was issued by the Interpol, following a request by the SIT via the CBI.